All England Open quarter-final, Srikanth Kidambi vs Kento Momota live: Stern test awaits Indian
Srikanth is the last standing Indian shuttler at the prestigious tournament.
Live updates
First game: Srikanth manages to save two game points but Momota creates an opening with a flick smash and then finishes it with a quick tap to take the first game 21-12.
First game, Momota 21-12 Srikanth: That escalated quickly! Srikanth is stunned by a second half blitz by Momota and the world No 1 takes a 1-0 lead in this match.
Abhijeet Kulkarni: Momota wins nine straight points and Srikanth simply doesn’t know what has hit him. He hits a jump smash and all Momota does is keep the return really tight near the net and the Indian is caught flat-footed
First game, Momota 17-9 Srikanth: Wow, World No 1 showing why he is World No 1. Puts together a solid, non-spectacular but a brilliant run to take a massive lead after the break.
First game, Momota 11-9 Srikanth: Two brilliant points from Momota sees the World No 1 take a 11-9 lead into the mid-game interval. It’s been a very good match so far. The point at 9-9 where he played a cross court flick was just brilliant.
First game, Momota 9-9 Srikanth: Unforced error from Momota and then a good winner from Srikanth, followed by another error from Momota — we are back level!
First game, Momota 9-6 Srikanth: Srikanth relying on his smashes to win the points, Momota doing it with discipline and deception. A fascinating clash of styles unfolding. The World No 1 is pulling ahead though.
First game, Momota 5-6 Srikanth: The World No 1 takes the lead after an error from Srikanth. The Indian sends down a superb smash to make it 5-all, follows that up with another to retake the lead.
First game, Momota 2-3 Srikanth: Good start from Srikanth, a couple of aggressive points at the net and he takes a 3-1 lead. A really long rally follows that resembled a practice routine with both players testing the other’s patience out, ends with a misjudgment from Srikanth at the back court.
10.38 am: Srikanth has not beaten Momota since the Japanese shuttler returned from his ban. Momota has now won 7 matches on the trot against Srikanth. Will that streak end today? Good luck, Srikanth!
10.29 am: Srikanth would have to be a lot more patient against Momota and be prepared for a slug-fest if he aims to end the seven-match losing streak against the world champion.
Momota isn’t as domineering as Tai in terms of the audacity in stroke play but more than makes up for it with his error free playing style.
The Japanese rarely seems to take to many risks in trying to go for winners but has the knack of demolishing opponents by just pushing them to the brink of their patience.
10.20 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the All England Open quarter-final between India’s Srikanth Kidambi and Japan’s Kento Momota, the World No 1.
On Thursday, seventh seed Srikanth recovered from a mid-game slump to register a 21-17, 11-21, 21-12 win over Asian Games champion Jonatan Christie, his first victory over the Indonesian in the last three meetings.
The 26-year-old Srikanth will face world no 1 Kento Momota of Japan, who has beaten the Indian five times last season.
Srikanth, who had disposed off France’s Brice Leverdez 21-13 21-11 in the opening round, came into the second-round match with a 2-3 head-to-head record against Jonatan. But he pulled off a fighting win in a topsy-turvy encounter.
Srikanth is the last Indian at the tournament.