India’s top ranked men’s singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran continued his dream run in his first ATP Masters 1000 tournament with an upset win over World No. 18 Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round of Indian Wells tournament on Sunday morning.

The 29-year-old qualifier, ranked 79 placed below Basilashvili, needed two hours and 31 minutes to win 6-4, 6-7(6), 7-6(4) and set up a third round clash against the big serving Ivo Karlovic.

This was Prajnesh’s second top-20 scalp, having defeated Denis Shapovalov in Stuttgart in June last year.

Prajnesh, who had defeated Benoit Paire in the opening round, once again proved that he can take on the best in the business as he not only held his game together but pounced on the opportunities that came his way.

The Asian Games medallist won 52% of Basilashvili’s second serve points and the pressure built on his serve saw the Georgian commit 11 doubles faults as against just one by the Indian.

Though the last two sets were decided via tie-break, Prajnesh had 10 break points against Basilashvili through the match.

On his service games, Prajesh managed 10 aces and won 71% and 68% points on his first and second serves respectively to maintain the upper hand.