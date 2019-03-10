Opener Shikhar Dhawan struck a career-best 143 to guide India to 358 for nine in their bid to clinch the series in the fourth one-day international against Australia on Sunday.

The hosts, who lead the five-match series 2-1, rode on a 193-run opening stand between Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, who made 95, to put up a challenging total after electing to bat in Mohali.

Fast bowler Pat Cummins returned his best-ever ODI figures of 5-70 in 10 overs.

Dhawan, who has been struggling to get big scores in recent times, struck form as he reached his fifty in 44 deliveries to take the attack to the opposition.

The right-left batting combination of Sharma and Dhawan mixed the right dose of caution and aggression to lay the foundation for India’s big total.

Sharma registered his 40th ODI fifty but missed out on a hundred after falling to Jhye Richardson, who took three wickets.

Dhawan went on to register his 16th ODI ton and his first in 18 innings amid crowd cheers and a standing ovation from the Indian dressing room.

He surpassed his previous best of 137 in ODIs before being bowled by Cummins, striking 18 fours and three sixes in his 115-ball knock.