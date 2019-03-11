Ashton Turner took an experienced Indian attack to the cleaners with some unbelievable hitting, helping Australia chase down a record breaking target of 359 runs and level the five-match series in Mohali on Sunday.

Playing only his second ODI, Turner hit an unbeaten 84 off 43 balls with five boundaries and as many six sixes to help Australia win in only 47.5 overs.

Earlier in the day, Shikhar Dhawan fired India to 358 for nine with a sublime 143 off 115 balls.

The partnership of 86 off 39 balls between Turner and Alex Carey became the turning point after Peter Handscomb and Usman Khawaja had set the platform with a 192-run third-wicket stand.

Turner, who has been a designated finisher for Big Bash League side Perth Scorchers, showed his finishing skills against the world’s best death bowler Jasprit Bumrah (3/63), hitting him for an effortless ramp shot.

The swagger with which he lofted Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/67) over long-on and deep mid-wicket, earned him a few fans among the home crowd and the poor Indian fielding did help his cause with Kedar Jadhav and Shikhar Dhawan dropping sitters.

Khawaja (91 off 99 balls) and Handscomb (117 off 105 ) set the tone as they played Yuzvendra Chahal (1/64 in 10 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/80 in 10 overs) with ease.

Batting first, India looked a completely different side with the opening duo putting on 193 runs on arguably the flattest track on offer during the ongoing series. While Dhawan got his 16th hundred in ODIs, vice-captain Rohit (95 off 92 balls) missed out on what could have been a very well-deserved 23rd hundred with Australian bowlers looking clueless.

Pat Cummins (5/70 in 10 overs) and Jhye Richardson (3/85 in 9 overs) shared the spoils but were taken to task by the Indian openers for their wayward bowling.

Dhawan, who last reached a three-figure mark against Pakistan in an Asia Cup match in September 2018, was in fluent touch from the onset, hitting 18 fours and three sixes.

Here are the statistical highlights from the Mohali ODI:

The 143 was Dhawan’s best score in the 50-over format as he surpassed his previous best of 137 against South Africa at the MCG during the 2015 World Cup.



The opening partnership between Dhawan and Rohit created a few milestones as well, with the latter creating a new Indian record for sixes hit.

Most sixes for India in ODIs:



218* Rohit Sharma

217 MS Dhoni

195 Tendulkar

189 Ganguly

153 Yuvraj #IndvAus — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 10, 2019

Most century opening stands in ODIs:



21 - Sourav Ganguly/Sachin Tendulkar

16 - Adam Gilchrist/Matthew Hayden

15 - Gordon Greenidge/Desmond Haynes

15 - Rohit Sharma/Shikhar Dhawan*#INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 10, 2019

Highest individual scores for Ind vs Aus (ODIs):



209 Rohit Sharma, Bengaluru, 2013

175 S Tendulkar, Hyderabad, 2009

171*Rohit Sharma, Perth, 2016

143 S Tendulkar, Sharjah, 1998

143 S DHAWAN, Mohali, 2019

141*Rohit Sharma, Jaipur, 2013

141 S Tendulkar, Dhaka, 1998#INDvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 10, 2019

Most 150-plus opening stands in ODIs:



10 - Sourav Ganguly/Sachin Tendulkar

6 - Hashim Amla/Quinton de Kock

6 - Rohit Sharma/Shikhar Dhawan*

5 - Herschelle Gibbs/Graeme Smith

5 - Gordon Greenidge/Desmond Haynes#INDvsAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 10, 2019

India joined South Africa at the top of the charts for most 350-plus scores in ODIs.

Most 350+ totals in ODIs:



27 India/ South Africa

18 Australia

15 England

14 New Zealand

08 Pakistan/ Sri Lanka

07 Windies

01 Zimbabwe/ Scotland#INDvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 10, 2019

There was a moment that every stakeholder in Indian cricket thoroughly enjoyed as Bumrah hit a last-ball six — his first ever in international cricket. More on that here.

No.11 batsman hitting SIX on the last ball of an ODI inning for India:



Venkatesh Prasad vs Australia, 2000

JASPRIT BUMRAH vs Australia, Today#INDvAUS — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 10, 2019

Eventually, though, Australia proved to be too good with the run-chase. This was the highest ever total that Indian team failed to defend in its ODI history, losing the game by four wickets.

Highest totals chased down against India Target By Venue 359 Australia Mohali 322 Pakistan Mohali 322 Sri Lanka The Oval 316 Pakistan Ahmedabad 310 Australia Perth Courtesy: Cricbuzz

India have never lost an ODI after scoring 350 or more batting first. Won on all 23 previous occasions. #INDvAUS — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) March 10, 2019

- This is Australia's highest successful run chase in ODIs.

- This is the fifth highest successful run chase in ODIs.

- This is the highest successful run chase in ODIs against India.#IndvAus — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 10, 2019

Highest targets succesfully chased in ODIs:



435 SA v Aus, Joburg, 2006

372 SA v Aus, Durban, 2016

361 Eng v WI, Bridgetown, 2019

360 Ind v Aus, Jaipur, 2013

359 Aus v Ind, Mohali, 2019 * #INDvAUS — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 10, 2019