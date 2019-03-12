Indian Super League, Goa vs Mumbai City live: Islanders have mountain to climb against Gaurs
Goa lead 5-1 from the first leg in Andheri.
(Live blog of the second leg of the Indian Super League semi-final of Goa versus Mumbai City)
Live updates
78’: Goa 0-1 Mumbai City (Agg. Goa 5-2 Mum)
Zaid Krouch is on to replace Coro. Goa make their third and final change of the night.
75’: Goa 0-1 Mumbai City (Agg. Goa 5-2 Mum)
Rafael Bastos is taken out, Matias Mirabaje in for the Islanders. This tie is meandering towards a narrow loss for Goa.
70’: Goa 0-1 Mumbai City (Agg. Goa 5-2 Mum)
Mohammed Rafique replaces Raynier Fernandes in midfield for Mumbai City.
62’: Goa 0-1 Mumbai City (Agg. Goa 5-2 Mum)
Brandon Fernandes goes off injured for the hosts. Manvir Singh replaces him.
56’: Goa 0-1 Mumbai City (Agg. Goa 5-2 Mum)
Chaos in the Mumbai defence as Coro hits the crossbar. Goa go close to equalising on the night.
53’: Goa 0-1 Mumbai City (Agg. Goa 5-2 Mum)
Unhappy with assistant coach Jesus Tato’s behaviour, the referee sends Sergio Lobera’s number two to the stands.
46’: Goa 0-1 Mumbai City (Agg. Goa 5-2 Mum)
The second half kicks off at the Fatorda.
Half-time: Goa 0-1 Mumbai City (Agg. Goa 5-2 Mum)
The home side trail by a goal. Bastos’ early goal gave Mumbai the lead on the night but they still need four goals to over-turn this scoreline.
32’: Goa 0-1 Mumbai City (Aggregate: Goa 5-2 Mum)
Yellow card for Ahmed Jahouh. The midfielder is booked for a tackle on Modou Sougou.
21’: Goa 0-1 Mumbai City (Aggregate: Goa 5-2 Mum)
Sougou is through on goal but can’t score. Mumbai threaten the Gaur goal once again.
6’: Goa 0-1 Mumbai City (Aggregate: Goa 5-2 Mum)
GOALLL!! Rafael Bastos draws 1st blood for Mumbai City. Played through by Issoko and finishes with aplomb.
1’: Goa 0-0 Mumbai City (Aggregate: Goa 5-1 Mum)
We are underway in Fatorda.
7:25 pm: We are minutes away from kick-off. Mumbai City can hope to do their best and hope that Goa do their worst.
7:20 pm: Mumbai City have a mountain to climb against FC Goa. They have to reverse a 5-1 scoreline away from home, which has never been done in the history of the Indian Super League.
Goa have made one change from their first leg showing. The Gaurs have brought in Hugo Boumous for Edu Bedia. Mumbai City bring in Milan Singh.