Mumbai City defeated Goa 1-0 in the semi-final of the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday but failed to progressed to the final. The Gaurs won 5-2 on aggregate, setting up a final against Bengaluru.

Goa, leading 5-1 from the first leg in Andheri, played with their talisman Edu Bedia rested. Hugo Boumous took his place behind Coro as the Gaurs fielded an otherwise unchanged line-up.

The Islanders brought in Milan Singh and Lucian Goian for this must-win game. They needed to win by five clear goals to advance to a Sunday final against Bengaluru.

Mumbai City declared their intent early as they took a lead on the night. In the sixth minute, Arnold Issoko stole the ball in midfield, sprang with it up field and passed it to Rafael Bastos who stroked the ball past Naveen Kumar.

Ahmed Jahouh was booked for a foul on Modou Sougou and he was taken out for Edu Bedia. Goa had their biggest chance on the night as Coro hit the crossbar after a ball trickled in from the right.

Brandon Fernandes was also taken off on the night as Manvir Singh was brought in for the winger. Mumbai looked to increase their lead as the second half progressed but struggled to create clear-cut chances against a stable Goa defence and an alert Naveen Kumar.

Machado split the defence with a through-ball into the box for Bastos in the 70th minute but a sliding challenge from Seriton Fernandes and a clearance by Naveen denied the visitors.

Sougou came agonisingly close to scoring a goal late in the game as the striker’s effort missed the post by a whisker.

A curling Matias Mirabaje free-kick was kept out by Naveen again but a comeback was already out of sight by then as Goa marched into the final, winning 5-2 on aggregate.