As India No 1 Prajnesh Gunneswaran put together a stunning third-round run at the ATP 1,000 Masters tournament at Indian Wells, most other players from the country failed to make the most of their chances on tour.

Ramkumar Ramanathan lost in the first round at the ATP Challenger event in Phoenix, USA, to Serbia’s Peda Krstin on Tuesday. The 24-year-old could never get a grip in the match and lost in straight sets 2-6, 4-6.

Sumit Nagal did one better at the ATP Challenger event in Drummondville, Canada, by defeating America’s Kevin King 6-3, 6-3 in the first round. But the 21-year-old couldn’t build on that victory and lost to Frenchman Tristan Lamasine 2-6, 3-6 in the round of 32.

Ankita Raina, though, had a better outing on the court on Wednesday. The 26-year-old defeated China’s Feng Shuo 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 at the $60,000 ITF event in Shenzhen, China.

Other results

Here’s how Indians fared on the ATP Challenger and International Tennis Federation tours across countries: