Joshna Chinappa continued her giant killing run at the Women’s Black ball Squash Open in Cairo, Egypt, as she upset sixth seed Sarah-Jane Perry 11-4, 6-11, 14-12, 11-9 in 50 minutes to reach the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, who had defeated the legendary Nicol David in the opening round, began strong by grabbing the opening game in just seven minutes before her opponent leveled scores by winning the next.

The third game turned out to be a close encounter as Chinappa could not convert two game balls from 10-8 and had to save two herself before the Indian clinched the game after 19 minutes of play.

Both the players were neck and neck in the fourth game till 9-9 before Chinappa pulled ahead to clinch her first win over the English woman in almost seven years since the 2012 Chennai Open.

In the last eight, Chinappa will face third seed Joelle King of New Zealand.