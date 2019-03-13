How can there be a special Champions League nights without Cristiano Ronaldo?
In different colours this time, the Portuguese forward displayed why he was the perfect man for the occasion as a sublime hat-trick from him helped Juventus overturn a 2-0 deficit against Atletico Madrid that sealed a ticket into the quarterfinals for the Bianconeri.
The Juventus talisman slotted home a decisive penalty late into the game that sealed a record-equalling eight hat-trick for Ronaldo in the competition as the visitors were made the pay the price for their negative tactics.
It was the fifth time Ronaldo knocked out Diego Simeone’s side from the competition, having done it earlier with Real Madrid on the past four occasions.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner once again wrote his name into the record books with a stellar show. The efficiency with which he continues to deliver at the top level remains outstanding. He now has the Champions League records for the most goals, most assists, most penalties, most free-kicks an the most goals in the knockout rounds.