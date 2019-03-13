How can there be a special Champions League nights without Cristiano Ronaldo?

In different colours this time, the Portuguese forward displayed why he was the perfect man for the occasion as a sublime hat-trick from him helped Juventus overturn a 2-0 deficit against Atletico Madrid that sealed a ticket into the quarterfinals for the Bianconeri.

The Juventus talisman slotted home a decisive penalty late into the game that sealed a record-equalling eight hat-trick for Ronaldo in the competition as the visitors were made the pay the price for their negative tactics.

Ronaldo scores in CL, in other news water is wet: Twitter reacts to Juventus’ win over Atletico

It was the fifth time Ronaldo knocked out Diego Simeone’s side from the competition, having done it earlier with Real Madrid on the past four occasions.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner once again wrote his name into the record books with a stellar show. The efficiency with which he continues to deliver at the top level remains outstanding. He now has the Champions League records for the most goals, most assists, most penalties, most free-kicks an the most goals in the knockout rounds.

Listen to the noise the Juventus squad make when Cristiano Ronaldo walks in the room. They KNOW he’s a star pic.twitter.com/x5Kqn2ZLPf — 7 (@drinalexis) March 13, 2019

Here are a few ridiculous statistics:

75 - Cristiano Ronaldo has been directly involved in 75 goals in 77 Champions League knockout appearances (61 goals, 14 assists). Phenom. pic.twitter.com/NzHcWtj9ex — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be remarkable in the knockout stages of the Champions League.



He scores a hat-trick to lead Juventus into the quarter-finals! pic.twitter.com/FjqGLntrLz — Coral (@Coral) March 12, 2019

8 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored eight Champions League hat-tricks, the joint-most in the competition alongside Lionel Messi. Titans. pic.twitter.com/q2b0equOYb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2019

Last night, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first ever player to score a hat trick for Juventus in the knock out Champions League rounds. [Gazzetta] pic.twitter.com/jguhhBt5Jx — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) March 13, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo became the 6th player ever to score 700 official goals after Pele, Gerd Muller, Puskas, Romario, and Josef Bican. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/NYbNFQlNHw — TDI (@TheDarklnvader) March 13, 2019

.@Cristiano is the only player with 50+ #UCL goals to score more in the knockout stage than the group stage 🏆🐐 pic.twitter.com/bXcvsNyai5 — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) March 13, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more headed #UCL goals (22) than any other player in the Champions League era.



When he jumps, he takes a while to come back down. ⏫ pic.twitter.com/Rt10bcSc9v — Cristiano Ronaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) March 13, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more #UCL knockout goals in the Champions League era than the next two players combined:



• Cristiano Ronaldo (63)

• Lionel Messi (40)

• Thomas Müller (21)



Way out in front. 🥊 pic.twitter.com/D3424XF9ly — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 13, 2019

Pep hails Ronaldo hat-trick pic.twitter.com/E3uPYlZ4X5 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 13, 2019