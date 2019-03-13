Lakshya Sen has advanced to the China Masters round of 16 with a comfortable straight games victory over Malaysia’s Kean Yew.

The Indian, who is ranked 104 in the world, was never really stretched and eased to a 21-12, 21-13 win in 34 minutes. He received a bye in the first round.

He will faced the winner of the match between Young Woong Ha and fifth seed Shesar Hiren Rhustavito.

In another match, India’s Sai Uttejitha Rai Chukka lost a hard-fought match to China’s Siqi Wang. The Indian won the first game 21-17 but had a major meltdown in the second game as she was unable to finish the match despite having six game and match points to lose it 20-22.

Chukka just wasn’t able to recover from the setback and lost the third game 7-21.

The China Masters is a BWF Tour Super 100 tournament.