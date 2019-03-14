India’s quest to find right combinations for the upcoming World Cup ended with a 35-run defeat in the decisive fifth ODI against Australia as they lost the series 2-3 in Delhi on Wednesday.
In their last game before the showpiece event in United Kingdom, the Indian innings folded for 237, in exactly 50 overs while chasing a 273-run target. Australia had put on board 272 for nine, built around Usman Khawaja’s second hundred of the series.
It was India’s first ODI series defeat at home since losing to South Africa in 2015 as their big guns fell silent on the day when the series was on line.
India also became the only side in the world to lose an ODI series twice after leading 2-0.
