Saina Nehwal on Wednesday revealed that she is suffering from an acute gastroenteritis and mild pancreatitis. Indian top badminton player had skipped the Swiss Open after she experienced stomach pain during last week’s All England Championships.

In an Instagram post, Nehwal wrote that on the recommendation of the doctor, she will be admitted to the hospital.

“So some sad news. [I] was really going through acute stomach pain from last Monday,” she wrote. “[I] managed to play few matches in All England with lot of pain.

“[I] decided to skip Swiss open and come back to India and find out the issue and I found out it’s Acute Gastroenteritis with mild pancreatitis and the doctors have recommended me to get admitted and hopefully I recover soon out of it.”

The 28-year-old bowed out of the All England after suffering a 15-21 19-21 quarter-final loss to world number one Tai Tzu Ying, who went on to reach the final before losing to Chen Fuwei of China.