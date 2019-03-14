Karman Kaur Thandi, India’s No 2 ranked women’s singles player, was given a wildcard to play the qualifiers at the Miami Open. This will be a big opportunity for the 20-year-old at the WTA Premier Mandatory tournament.

The Indian is ranked 210 in the world and has not played a lot of tennis this season. The former WTA Futures star played qualifiers at the Australian Open, Thailand Open and the Mexico Open so far this season, but lost in the first round at all three. Her last outing was the ITF tournament in Mexico, where she reached the quarter-final.

The other notable wildcards in Miami include Mari Osaka, world No 1 Naomi’s sister, who will play her first WTA main draw singles match and David Ferrer, who is on his farewell tour. Meanwhile, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Reilly Opelka have got qualifying wildcards in the men’s singles.

Other men receiving wildcards into the main draw include Miomir Kecmanovic, Nicola Kuhn, Chun Hsin “Jason” Tseng and Chris Eubanks. The women’s list includes Caty McNally, Olga Danilovic, Xinyu Wang, Xiyu Wang, Whitney Osuigwe, and Natalia Vikhlyantseva.