Asian junior champion Lakshya Sen stormed into the men’s singles quarterfinals of China Masters badminton tournament with an easy straight-game victory over Ha Young-woong of South Korea on Thursday.

The Indian, who is ranked 104 in the world, won 21-14, 21-15 in a 46-minute contest held at Lingshui.

Sen, who was never really stretched in the match, will take on Zhou Zeqi of China in the round of eight match on Friday.

The Indian youngsterd had progressed to the round of 16 with a comfortable straight games victory over Malaysia’s Kean. Sen had eased to a 21-12, 21-13 win in 34 minutes. He received a bye in the first round.

Sen is the only Indian in the fray at the tournament.

Elsewhere, at the Swiss Open (Super 300) Shubhankar Dey pulled off a big upset in a marathon match against Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie. The Indian, ranked world No 47 beat fifth seed Christie 12-21, 22-20, 21-17 to enter the quarter-finals after a 71-minute encounter.

In mixed doubles, Arjun MR and Maneesha K beat the seasoned pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy 21-16, 16-21, 21-15 in the second round.

More Indians are in fray in the round of 16 at the Swiss Open, including an all-Indian clash between Sameer Verman and B Sai Praneeth later on Thursday.