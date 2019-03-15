India’s Supreme Court on Friday set aside the life ban imposed on S Sreesanth by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The former fast-bowler had been banned for his involvement in spot-fixing during the Indian Premier League 2013.

The country’s apex court has asked the BCCI’s disciplinary committee to decide the quantum of punishment for Seesanth within three months from today.

The court hasn’t found the 36-year-old to be innocent, but wants the BCCI to alter the quantum of punishment.

More to follow...