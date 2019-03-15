Number 11 Tim Murtagh hit a defiant half-century to lift Ireland to 172 after Afghanistan spinners wreaked havoc on the opening day of the one-off Test between the cricketing minnows on Friday.

Murtagh, who remained unbeaten at 54, and George Dockrell, who made 39, put together an 87-run 10th-wicket stand to give Ireland a respectable outcome after they were left reeling at 85/9 in Dehradun.

Pacer Yamin Ahmadzai and off-spinner Mohammed Nabi took three wickets each to rattle the opposition batting after Ireland elected to bat first. Opener Paul Stirling gave the team a brisk start with his 26 but Ireland’s batting collapsed to 69/7 at lunch.

Nabi combined with wrist spinners Rashid Khan and Waqar Salamkheil – who took two wickets each – to run through Ireland’s top and middle order. But Murtagh registered his 11th first-class fifty to get a standing ovation from the Afghanistan dressing room.

Both sides are playing their second Test after making their five-day debut last year.