Ridhima Dilawari became the first multiple winner of the year as she completed a start-to-finish win in the sixth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Jaypee Greens at Greater Noida on Friday, PTI reported.+

The 20-year-old, who has been in great form, shot a third successive under par round of three-under 69 to get to 10-under 206.

That gave Dilawari a win by a whopping 10 shots, which was the second biggest victory margin after Tvesa Malik’s 15-shot win in the third leg earlier in the season. It was also the first time this year that any player had shot three straight rounds in under-par scores.

Last week’s winner Gaurika Bishnoi added a second successive 73 to reach 216 and finish second. This was the second time in the season that Dilawari had won ahead of Bishnoi.

Amandeep Drall, after two average rounds of 73 and 75, shot three-under 69, which equalled the best card of the final day, to finish a close third at 217.

Rookie Anika Varma showed the strength in depth among India’s women and finished fourth despite a disappointing 77 on the final day. Siddhi Kapoor (74) was fifth at 220, while another amateur Asmitha Sathish (73) was sixth at 223. Anisha Padukone (78) fumbled on the final day and ended seventh at 225.

Neha Tripathi (72), who had an eagle-two on Par-4 seventh hole, was tied eighth with Ananya Datar (76), while Afshan Fatima (76) and yet another amateur Nayanika Sanga (77) were tied for the 10th place.

Lying third is Gursimar Badwal, who on Friday ended tied 12th. Badwal has Rs 4,32,400 and Amandeep Drall with Rs 4,24,000 is fourth.