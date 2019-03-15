Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen entered the semi-finals at China Masters with a thrilling come-from-behind win against fourth seed Zhou Zeqi.

The 17-year-old beat the Chinese player, ranked No 42, in a pulsating match that lasted 61 minutes. Sen registered a 16-21, 21-15, 21-19 win to set up a final four clash with another Chinese shuttler, the unseeded Weng Hongyang.

Elsewhere, Riya Mookerjee was knocked out in the women’s singles quarterfinals of the Swiss Open badminton tournament with a straight game loss against top seed Chen Yufei of China in Basel on Friday.

The unseeded Mookerjee was no match for her fancied Chinese rival, losing 10-21 8-21 in just 25 minutes to bow out of the competition. It was also curtains for Indian mixed doubles pair of Arjun MR and K Maneesha in the quarterfinals.

Arjun and Maneesha lost 19-21 16-21 against Denmark’s Mathias Bay-Smidt and Rikke Sob.