A dejected Rafael Nadal pulled out of his Indian Wells semi-final against old foe Roger Federer on Saturday with a right knee injury. The Spanish superstar, who has battled knee tendinitis and other injuries throughout his career, confirmed he won’t compete at next week’s Miami Masters, targeting a return to competition at Monte Carlo April 14-21.

World No 2 Nadal had made it to the last four without dropping a set, so it was especially devastating when the knee pain flared up during his 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/2) quarter-final victory over Russian Karen Khachanov on Friday.

He soldiered through to what would have been a 39th career meeting with Federer, but said he knew when he practiced Saturday morning that he wouldn’t be able to play to an adequate standard.

It’s particularly devastating since Nadal was looking forward to a relatively healthy 2019 campaign after coping with multiple injuries and withdrawals from hard court tournaments last year.

.@RafaelNadal has withdrawn from the tournament due to a right knee injury. We wish Rafa a speedy recovery.



Roger Federer advances to the final by walkover.#BNPPO19 pic.twitter.com/XXahjOyOXn — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) March 16, 2019

Unfortunately, @RafaelNadal has withdrawn from Miami due to a right knee injury.



We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the court healthy very soon. #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/McjffZxgtt — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 16, 2019

Nadal reached the final at the Australian Open, and while he lost in straight sets to Novak Djokovic he said it was a positive sign after he had to pull the plug early on his 2018 season.

His run at the first Grand Slam of the year marked his return to competition for the first time since a similar knee problem forced him to retire from his US Open semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro in September. He underwent surgery on his ankle to remove an intra-articular loose body in November and only resumed training in December.

Tennis Twitter was looking forward to the clash of the titans and wished the world No 2 a speedy recovery. However, there was a lot of chatter about his run on hard courts and the grind he has put his body through.

There has never been a retirement or a walkover in the Federer/Nadal saga before today... — Steph Trudel (@TrudelSteph) March 16, 2019

Nadal’s last 16 HC events:



Brisbane: Withdrew

AO: Retired

Acapulco: Withdrew

IW: Withdrew

Miami: Withdrew

Toronto: 🏆

Cincy: Withdrew

USO: Retired

Beijing: Withdrew

Shanghai: Withdrew

Paris: Withdrew

WTF: Withdrew

Brisbane: Withdrew

AO: 🥈

Acapulco: Lost in R2#BNPPO19: Walkover — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) March 16, 2019

Nadal reached the final of the Australian Open 48 days ago without dropping a set... https://t.co/lXO7GiBdU7 — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) March 16, 2019

In pulling out of Indian Wells and Miami, Nadal won’t play a match for more than 4 weeks.



Or in other words, he will be even fresher and probably more formidable for his attempt at winning 12th titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Roland Garros. — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) March 16, 2019

Nadal has been making this point forever and I always see a lot of eye rolling, but I do completely agree. Court speeds don’t help either. https://t.co/3iXbfi7XnU — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) March 16, 2019

At the same time, veteran journalist Christopher Clarey sparked a very interesting debate about a potential change of rules in case of pre-match withdrawal. Many sides weighed in, including Serena Williams’s coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Truly think it's time for tennis to at least consider possibility of allowing a defeated opponent to advance if the player who defeats them is unable to play next round. Would open up other cans of worms but the show really needs to go on. Khachanov-Fed would have been good too — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) March 16, 2019

This is also taking place because at the highest levels on the men’s side, no one has stepped up. So Nadal keeps winning (which is to his credit) but doesn’t have the fitness to finish the events). That’s a big problem for sure. Really comes down to young guys stepping up ASAP. — Tennis Connected (@TennisConnected) March 16, 2019

The big issues are philosophical and moral: big-ticket issues. Perhaps it could only apply at the very biggest events where the oversight on corruption is at its highest. But it's worth an honest, in-depth debate and a lot of player input, too — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) March 16, 2019

I realize that risk would be there. That is the biggest worm in the can but still worth an extended debate in an increasingly physical sport in a competitive sporting landscape. — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) March 16, 2019

But the overwhelming sentiment was good wishes for Nadal’s speedy recovery, starting from his opponent Federer who posted a sweet video montage of their clashes.

Sad we couldn’t face off in another epic matchup, but hopefully we have a few more to come. Get better soon Rafa. #Fedal pic.twitter.com/56wGwWjEGt — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 16, 2019