Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu will try to follow in footsteps of world number one Naomi Osaka on Sunday and cap a magical run at Indian Wells with a first WTA title.

Andreescu grabbed a slice of history when she became the first wild card to reach the women’s final in the California desert with her 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory over sixth-ranked Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

It was her ninth win over a top-50 player this year and an astonishing 27th match win across all levels for a player who came through qualifying to reach her first WTA final at Auckland in January.

“It’s incredible,” beamed Andreescu, who recovered from 3-1 down in the third set to beat Irina-Camelia Begu in the first round then roared past Dominika Cibulkova and Stefanie Voegele in the second and third rounds with the loss of just seven games.

Bianca Andreescu started 2019 ranked 152. By reaching her first big final in Indian Wells final, she is already on the cusp of the top 30 at #33. 25-3 record. Things seem to be going well for her. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) March 16, 2019

She then toppled 18th-seeded Wang Qiang before an impressive 6-0, 6-1 rout of former world number one Garbine Muguruza in the quarter-finals.

In Angelique Kerber she’ll be facing another former world No 1, but the German hasn’t won a title since claiming her third Grand Slam crown at Wimbledon last year.

She was shocked by unseeded American Danielle Collins in the round of 16 at the Australian Open, but as she’s settled into a routine with a new coach and reached the semi-finals in Doha in February.

“I have learned a lot, especially in the last few tournaments after Australia,” Kerber said, explaining that she’d made a conscious effort to narrow her focus to alleviate on-court pressure.

“That was actually the goal here, to play every single day the best I can play. It works so far,” added Kerber, but she knows in Andreescu she faces a talented player eager to make a name for herself.

Reminded that Japan’s Osaka had never won a tournament when she swept to the title last year, Andreescu was asked if she thought she was primed for a similar breakthrough.

“I think so,” the composed Canadian said. “I’m in the final – it’s definitely a starting point.”