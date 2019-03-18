When even the rival fans are applauding you, you know you have done something special. Messi, though, is used to special. But even for him, the sight of the Real Betis fans were applauding by the end tugged on the heartstrings. The Argentine ace scored another spectacular hat-trick to fire Barcelona to a 4-1 victory on Sunday.

Messi’s treble, his second in a month in Seville, fourth of the season and 51st of his career, moves Barca 10 points clear of Atletico Madrid with 10 games left to play, a gap surely too big to close.

Messi now has 29 league goals this season, 39 in all competitions, and together with Suarez’s 18 their joint-total of 47 is more than all but two of the other teams in the division.

If you missed the game, catch up on the goals and highlights in our Twitter round-up:

Real Betis fans applaud Lionel Messi after he completed his hat-trick with this absurd goal 💀pic.twitter.com/dncy4Hlu98 — KOT 🇰🇪 (@KOT_Loyals) March 18, 2019

By the way, that is not the first time Real Betis fans applauded Messi.



Last season after Messi scored 2 goals, assisted 1 and did this... pic.twitter.com/0J26HAAUfp — ጃግና (@BreatheMessi_) March 18, 2019

📸 🐐 Messi acknowledging the Betis fans after they chanted 'Messi... Messi' after a goal #fcblive pic.twitter.com/QBjh8wSHu5 — FC Barcelona Fl 🏆 (@FCBarcelonaFl) March 18, 2019

Start your Monday morning by sitting back and watching this Messi chip on loop from multiple camera anglespic.twitter.com/1mpVg8Goyl — St_Hill (@St_Hill) March 18, 2019

Setién (Real Betis manager): "I have not seen any player like Messi in the history of football. He has been doing it for ten years. I do not know if Pelé had the continuity of Messi." pic.twitter.com/tchVdpPRsv — . (@FCBMagician) March 18, 2019

🎙 Valverde: "Our opponents suffer because of Messi, but they also enjoy him. His game tonight was extraordinary. The fans recognized his talent, they are enjoying seeing him in his prime and they respect him for the player he is." #fcblive — FC Barcelona Fl 🏆 (@FCBarcelonaFl) March 18, 2019

Free kicks scored in the last 8 seasons



Real Madrid: 24



Lionel Andres Messi: 25



LEVELS. pic.twitter.com/dY0JAwC9DP — Sheikh Franky (@FutbolDeMessi) March 18, 2019

Messi probably just scored the first chip shot/finesse shothybrid in football history 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/DUw3XgezbH — @MedardRakitic (@medardrakitic) March 18, 2019

I’ve watched this 20 times now. Every time I shake my head and rub my eyes. My brain just can’t accept how that’s possible. He’s an alien. He’s got to be. This is superhuman stuff. This is comic book hero material. This... is the indescribable #Messi 🐐 pic.twitter.com/rupbmLTgjK — Faizan Jamal (@fizzyjam) March 18, 2019

How many times have you watched that Messi goal today

pic.twitter.com/jKRoZz9Syu — IBES (@IBES16) March 18, 2019

1-4, Messi hat trick. "The round of applause around this stadium as Messi bewitches, bothers and bewilders us all. You can follow him on Facebook, he'll come out on Twitter ... this miraculous footballer. This halo of a footballer. Ludicrous. Absolutely phenomenal." — Live Ray Hudson (@liverayhudson) March 18, 2019

Since the 2011-12 season, Messi has scored 25 goals from a free kick.



That is more than Real Madrid (24), Lyon (22), Roma/PSG (21) and Liverpool (19).



Only one team since, has scored more than Messi. Juventus (29). pic.twitter.com/n8BRYORLmH — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) March 18, 2019