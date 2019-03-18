Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse was drafted into England’s squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro as Fabian Delph, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and John Stones pulled out due to injury on Monday.

Ward-Prowse has just one senior international cap but is well-known to England boss Gareth Southgate from their time together as manager and captain of England’s under-21s. The 24-year-old has led Southampton’s battle for Premier League survival with goals in his past three games, including brilliant free-kicks against Manchester United and Tottenham.

“We love Prowsey. I’ve been accused of being ‘father of Prowsey’ over the years,” said Southgate when announcing his squad last week.

“This most recent spell is his best spell since we capped him before. He is a world-class deliverer of set-plays.”

There was better injury news for Southgate on Jordan Henderson as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the midfielder will join up with the squad this week after suffering an ankle injury in the Reds’ 3-1 win over Bayern Munich last week.

“Hendo will go to the national team – two or three days at [Liverpool’s training ground] Melwood to do the rehab, but it looks positive,” said Klopp.

“If he plays, Gareth will decide then, but it’s really positive. He was still not able to play today [Sunday] but it was not that serious – and now, in three or four days, he should be fine.”