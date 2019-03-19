The Board of Control for Cricket in India have declined broadcaster Star Sports’ request to allow political advertisements during the upcoming Indian Premier League, according to a report by Indian Express.

The 12th edition of the T20 league is scheduled to begin from 23 March and will coincide with the Lok Sabha elections are set to be held across India in the months of April and May.

Wanting to cash in on the election frenzy, the broadcaster has written to the BCCI asking them to allow political advertisements during the IPL season last week, according to The Times of India.

However, the cricket board is not keen to mix sports with politics and will stick with policy on this. The Media Rights Agreement, signed between BCCI and Star, clearly states under Clause 8.6 (B) that “slotting of any political and/or religious advertisements during transmission is not permitted.”

The Indian Express report added that the issue was discussed in great detail during a meeting on Monday with BCCI deciding that they will not allow any political-religious advertisement during a bilateral, international or domestic tournament held under its banner.

Star’s request to the BCCI had pointed out the ‘tremendous revenue potential’ of the election season, ahead of hosting the 2019 edition. In In September 2017, Star India had shelled out a massive Rs 16, 347.50 crore for the media rights and are looking to make the most of the investment.