The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday released the full schedule of the Indian Premier League 2019 [league stage only], starting March 23 till May 5. There will be a total of 56 matches that will be played during the league stage of the tournament.

Among the round robin matches, there are 12 afternoon starts (4 pm matches) on the weekends.

The IPL operations team has ensured that no team plays their home matches at an alternate venue even as the general elections will be held in seven phases from April 12 to May 19.

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will play all their home matches at the Eden Gardens despite West Bengal going into polls during all seven phases of general elections.

Even Kings XI Punjab, who had played a few of their home matches in Indore during earlier editions, will play all their matches in Mohali.

“The biggest challenge was to ensure that KKR gets to play all their matches at the Eden Gardens as West Bengal is the only state which is going to polls on all seven dates. However with Kolkata and adjoining areas going to polls on May 19, we have been able to sort the issues with help of the government and local police authorities,” a senior BCCI official said.

Here’s the complete schedule for the league stage of IPL 2019

Inputs from PTI