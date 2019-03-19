Young Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Riya Mookerjee on Tuesday broke into the top-100 to be placed 76th and 94th among men’s and women’s singles players in the latest world badminton rankings.

In the latest Badminton World Federation rankings, Sen made a massive jump of 28 places while Mookerjee climbed 19 spots. B Sai Praneeth, who stunned Olympic champion Chen Long before losing in the final of the Swiss Open against China’s Shi Yuqi at Basel on last Sunday, also moved up three places to 19th.

Kidambi Srikanth remained static and is the best-placed Indian in the men’s rankings at seventh, followed by Sameer Verma (14th), HS Prannoy (24th), Subhankar Dey (43rd), Parupalli Kashyap (48th), Ajay Jayram (52nd) and Sourav Verma (53rd).

Japan’s Kento Momota is the leading the men’s chart followed by Yuqi and Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tie Chen. In the women’s singles rankings, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are static at sixth and ninth positions respectively.

Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying is sill the women’s singles list ahead of China’s Chen Yufei and Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

In men’s doubles, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are the best placed Indians at 24th, while Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy have dropped a rung to 27th.

The women’s doubles combination of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also hold on to the 23rd spot, and the mixed doubles pair of Ponnappa and Rankireddy have also managed to hold on to the 24th position.