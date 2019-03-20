Defending Indian champions Chennai Super Kings suffered a setback ahead of the season opener with South African paceman Lungi Ngidi being ruled out of the tournament due to a side strain he suffered during the recent One-day International series against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, rookie Anrich Nortje, who had made his international debut against Sri Lanka earlier this month, sustained a shoulder injury and will be out for six weeks. The 25-year-old was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders in the auctions for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

The South Africa team manager Mohammed Moosajee was quoted as saying on the International Cricket Council website that Ngidi had felt discomfort while bowling in the last ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands and immediately stopped bowling.

“Lungi felt discomfort while bowling during the last ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands and immediately stopped bowling. Further scans revealed a Grade II muscle strain which will need up to four weeks of rest followed by a rehab programme leading up to the World Cup,” Moosajee said.

Ngidi played a part in CSK’s title run last year. The reigning champions face Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener on March 23.