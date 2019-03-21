India returned with a whopping tally of 368 medals as the Special Olympics World Games 2019 came to an end in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. India scripted history in UAE by scooping 85 gold, 154 silver and 129 bronze.

Medals were won across all sports - athletics, golf, volleyball, aquatics, cycling, judo, powerlifting, table tennis, roller skating, badminton, basketball traditional, handball traditional and football 7-side female.

Indian powerlifters bagged the maximum number of medals – 20 gold, 33 silver and 43 bronze. Roller skating earned India 49 medals – 13 gold, 20 silver and 16 bronze.

In cycling, the Indians won 11 gold, 14 silver and 20 bronze to total 45 medals, while the country’s track and field athletes returned with 39 medals – 5 gold, 24 silver and 10 bronze.

It was also the first time India participated in Judo and Futsal - clinching 3 gold, 1 silver and seven silver medals respectively.

This was India’s ninth appearance at the event, which takes place every two years. With a vision of treating all athletes equally, the Special Olympics event offers a chances to individuals with not just physical but also intellectual disabilities to compete in any sport.

Pawal beats poverty to win gold

Earlier on Tuesday, Jitender Pawal bagged gold in the 200m race in his division at the Dubai Police Stadium.

Fighting poverty and multiple challenges, the 19-year-old started his training just a month ago but that did not stop Pawal from making his dream come true as he secured a podium finish.