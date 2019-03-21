Denmark’s Joachim Persson has been banned for 18 months for offences linked to betting and match-fixing, the Badminton World Federation said on Thursday.

The 36-year-old former world number six was found guilty of “four violations of the code of conduct in relation to betting, wagering and irregular match results”.

The violations include failing to disclose details of an approach and not cooperating fully with investigations conducted by the BWF.

Persson was also ordered to pay costs of $4,500, the world governing body said in a statement.

Last May, two Malaysian badminton players received career-ending bans of 20 and 15 years respectively after being found guilty of corruption and match-fixing.

Persson was appointed the coach of Premier Badminton League team Pune 7 Aces last year. The team made its debut in 2018, which was the fourth season of PBL.