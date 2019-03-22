Indian shuttlers Mugdha Agrey, Ajay Jayaram, Parupalli Kashyap and Mithun Manjunath suffered straight game losses to bow out of the Orleans Masters BWF Tour Super 100 tournament in France on Thursday.

Unseeded Ajay was ousted in 35 minutes by eighth seed Thomas Rouxel 21-10, 21-17 while Japan’s Koki Wantanabe beat Parupalli Kashyap 21-14, 21-19.

In what turned out to be a poor day for India at the $75,000 event, women’s doubles pair of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh and mixed doubles combination of Dhruv Kapila and Kuhoo Garg also went down in contrasting fashion in the pre-quarterfinals.

In men’s singles, Mithun lost 9-21, 18-21 to Gatjra Piliang Fiqihila Cupu of Indonesia in 37 minutes, Mugdha went down 10-21, 19-21 to sixth seed Sabrina Jaquet of Switzerland.

Fourth seeded women’s doubles pair of Yulfira Barkah and Jauza Fadhila Sugiarto of Indonesia ended Pooja and Sanjana’s run with a 21-14, 18-21, 21-19 win, while Dhurv and Kuhoo fought hard before losing 21-23 12-21 to fourth seeds Evgenij Dremin and Evgenia Dimova of Russia in mixed doubles.

