India lifted their fifth straight SAFF Women’s Championship title on Friday in Biratnagar, Nepal with a 3-1 win over the hosts in the final. And the first goal of the final was an epic free kick from the right foot of India’s Dalima Chhibber.

The stunning strike from distance handed India the lead against Nepal in the final, and laid the platform for Mayamol Rocky’s side to win the tournament, one they finished without even coming close to losing a match.

Chhibber had given India the lead in the semi-final against Bangladesh too. Her free-kick against Nepal had power and a wicked dip which the Nepal goalkeeper could do nothing about. India’s opponents looked stunned and the bench erupted in delight.

Nepal smarted from this world-class strike and equalised through Sabitra. India, though, proved to be too strong for their opponents as Dangmei Grace and substitute Anju Tamang added the second and third goals.

With the win, India extended their unbeaten run in the competition to 23 games.

Chhibber stole the show with her outstanding effort. She was voted as the most valuable player of the tournament as well.

On first look, the Indian fullback’s strike was reminiscent of Ronaldinho’s famous hit against England in World Cup 2002, foxing goalkeeper David Seaman. That was how good this free-kick was. For bonus viewing, here’s the famous strike from the Brazilian superstar.