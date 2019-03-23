Novak Djokovic put his Indian Wells disappointment behind him with a ruthless 7-6 (7/2) 6-2 destruction of Australian Bernard Tomic to move into the third round of the Miami Open on Friday.

The Serbian world number one endured a meek exit at the hands of German Philipp Kohlschreiber in the California desert but arrived desperate to land what would be a record seventh title in South Florida.

The shock of the day was the departure of Indian Wells Masters winner Dominic Thiem, who was beaten 6-4, 6-4 by highly rated Polish 22-year-old Hubert Hurkacz.

There was disappointment for Kei Nishikori. The fifth seed lost to Serbian Dusan Lajovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 but reigning champion John Isner outlasted Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (7/2), 7-6, (9/7).

Tomic, the current world No. 81, gave the 31-year-old a few problems yet the Australian struggles to consistently challenge the best players and this was evident once again as Djokovic eased through the gears at Hard Rock Stadium with just one hour and 13 minutes on the clock.

“In Indian Wells I wasn’t feeling my best,” conceded Djokovic who won 81% of points on his first serve and hit 11 aces.

“Everyone has nerves coming onto center court regardless of how much experience you have and what your ranking is. You care about it and if you are nervous that means you care.

“I commonly feel like that. This was my first time playing at this new stadium, it felt like being indoor a little bit. It’s unique. Now hopefully,” he added, “I can build some momentum.”

Results

Men

2nd rd

Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Bernard Tomic (AUS) 7-6 (7/2), 6-2

Federico Del Bonis (ARG) bt John Millman (AUS x32) 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7/2)

Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x22) bt Janko Tipsarevic (SRB) 7-6 (7/3), 6-4

Fabio Fognini (ITA x15) bt Guido Andreozzi (ARG) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

Milos Raonic (CAN x12) bt Maximilian Marterer (GER) walkover

Kyle Edmund (GBR x19) bt Ilya Ivashka (BLR) 6-3, 6-2

Albert Ramos (ESP) bt Lucas Pouille (FRA x25) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

John Isner (USA x7) bt Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (9/7)

Hubert Hurkacz (POL) bt Dominic Thiem (AUT x3) 6-4, 6-4

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) bt Marton Fucsovics (HUN x29) 6-4, 4-6, 6-0

Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO x17) bt Mischa Zverev (GER) 6-3, 6-2

Robin Haase (NED) bt Lloyd Harris (RSA x16) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Borna Coric (CRO x11) bt Roberto Carballes (ESP) 7-6 (9/7), 0-6, 6-2

Jeremy Chardy (FRA) bt Gilles Simon (FRA x23) 6-4, 6-2

Nick Kyrgios (AUS x27) bt Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 7-5, 6-3

Dusan Lajovic (SRB) bt Kei Nishikori (JPN x5) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3

With AFP inputs