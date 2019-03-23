If all goes according to plan, former India captain Rahul Dravid could soon have an even bigger role in shaping up the national cricket team.

The 46-year-old is already the India Under-19 and India A coach and now there is a plan to give him an additional role as the head coach of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

The idea was suggested by BCCI’s General Manager (Cricket operations) Saba Karim and NCA chief operating officer Tufan Ghosh to the Committee of Administrators at their last meeting, according to a report by the Indian Express.

The NCA is currently without a batting coach after WV Raman was appointed as the head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team. The only full-time coach at NCA is former leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani.

“He has been the link between the Indian team and selectors. He has been guiding everyone behind the scenes. He is the one who has been informing selectors whether a particular player is ready for international cricket or not. We felt its the right time to have him on board for bigger role. The idea was proposed during the last COA meeting and it will be taken forward accordingly,” the Indian Express quoted a BCCI source as saying.

The report further states that the BCCI will invite applications for the post and Dravid will have to formally apply for the job. But the officials have already reportedly discussed the proposal with him.

Dravid’s latest assignment was the Quadrangular series in Thiruvananthapuram where India Under-19 A, India Under-19 B, South Africa Under-19, and Afghanistan Under-19 were involved in a 50-over tournament with India U-19 B clinching title.