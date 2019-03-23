Not a lot may faze wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, but the one thing that scares him is the anger of India captain Virat Kohli.

“I am not scared of anyone but Virat bhaiya ke gusse se dar lagta hai [I’m scared of Virat Kohli’s anger],” Pant said in a video posted by his Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals in their official website.

“But if you are doing everything correctly, then why he should get angry. But if you make a mistake and someone gets angry with you..it’s good because you only learn from your mistakes,” he added.

The video also made a hilarious reference to the “babysitter” remark made famous by Tim Paine during the Test series in Australia.

Pant has played some dashing knocks in all three formats of the game and is seen as the heir apparent to Mahendra Singh Dhoni once he retires.

However, his wicket keeping skills has sometimes left skipper Kohli disappointed. Recently, Kohli was left fuming when Pant conceded a single while attempting a Dhoni-like stumping during the fourth ODI against Australia.

