India were seconds away from making it two wins out of two at the ongoing Sultan Azlan Shah hockey tournament but Korea grabbed a late equaliser to share the spoils in a rain-hit game on Sunday in Ipoh, Malaysia.

While Mandeep Singh scored the opener for India, Jang Jonghyun got the all-important goal for Korea at the end.

With eight minutes left in the match and India leading 1-0, the match was suspended for a little more than an hour due to heavy rains and a water-logged pitch.

But the game eventually resumed and Korea piled the pressure on the Indian defence, and after a series of penalty corners, converted one with less than 30 seconds left on the clock.

Mandeep had given India the lead in the 28th minute as the men in blue went into half-time with a one-goal advantage.

Earlier, India beat Japan 2-0 in their opener on Saturday. India’s next match is on Tuesday, March 26, against hosts and nemesis Malaysia.