After a low-scoring start to the 12th edition Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell brought out the fireworks in the second match of the T20 tournament on Sunday.

Batting first at the Eden Gardens, last year’s runners-up SRH posted a healthy total of 181/3 in 20 overs thanks to Warner’s 85 off 53 balls. His 37th IPL half-century on Sunday meant he now has the most number of fifties in the tournament’s history.

Warner’s heroics, though, weren’t enough as Russell blasted an unbeaten 49 off 19 balls to help KKR steal a memorable victory with two balls to spare.

Warner, making a comeback after a one-year ban from international cricket, hit the ground running as KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to field.

The Australian put on a 118-run partnership for the first wicket with English wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, who perished for a well-compiled 39 off 35 deliveries. The left-handed opener, though, powered on and announced his comeback in emphatic fashion. His knock was studded with nine boundaries and three sixes.

Warner was severe against Kolkata’s two premier spinners - Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav - cutting and pulling them with characteristic disdain to set the tone for SRH.

The 32-year-old’s immediate return to form augurs well for the Australian cricket team as they prepare to defend their ICC World Cup crown in England.

His aggressive innings received a lot of plaudits on Twitter.

David Warner for SRH

Matches - 60

Innings - 60*

Runs - 2664

Average - 53.28

SR - 148.08

Best - 126

100s - 1

50s - 27

A fifty plus score in every second innings... unreal consistency... deserves a statue in Hyderabad @SunRisers@davidwarner31 #SRHvKKR — JSK (@imjsk27) March 24, 2019

Absolutely not surprised by Warner’s immediate return to form. He is simply put... just a class act...Really thrilled for him.👏👏👏🙏#welcomeBackWarner#IPL2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 24, 2019

Warner is BACK ... #IPL2019 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 24, 2019

Warner didn’t go anywhere...right?? Warner has issued a strong warning... #KKRvSRH #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 24, 2019

David Warner has made a great comeback. Haters should learn from Warner how to Sand and Deliver. #KKRvSRH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 24, 2019

Warner and Sunrisers. The partnership continues. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2019

Most 50s in IPL



37 David Warner

36 Gautam Gambhir

35 Suresh Raina

34 Virat Kohli

34 Rohit Sharma — Merin Kumar ™ (@merin_kumar) March 24, 2019

warner is so much better off smashing the ball than finding ways to tamper with it #KKRvSRH — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 24, 2019

David Warner is here on 24/3/19, exactly one year after the ban. Been through a lot, wish him the best. He has done his time, time to get behind him. #IPL2019 — Manya (@CSKian716) March 24, 2019

Highest score for SRH in IPL:



126 - Warner

93 - Warner *

92 - Dhawan*

91 - Warner

90 - Warner

90 - Warner *

89 - Kane

88 - Finch*

85 - Warner (Today)



Domination level - David Warner — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 24, 2019

Russell roars

At the break, Hyderabad would’ve fancied their chances but Russel had other plans.

After Nitish Rana [68 off 47] and Robin Uthappa’s [35 off 37] useful contributions, it was a Russell show all the way.

KKR needed an improbable 53 runs to win from the last three overs. The West Indian all rounder smashed 40 runs from the 18th and 19th overs bowled by Siddarth Kaul and SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar respectively.

Young Shubman Gill finished the formalities with two sixes in the final over by Bangladesh’s Shaib Al Hasan to hand the Knight Riders two points.

Understandably, Twitter was left awe-struck by Russel’s belligerent knock.

Incredible from Andre Russell. The scariest finisher in T20 cricket. And Vijay Shankar of India, who bowls, goes back to being the Vijay Shankar of the IPL who doesn't. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 24, 2019

Extraordinary turnaround at the Eden through Andre Russell’s blazing bat. Gill finishing match with two soaring sixes was icing on the cake for KKR. — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 24, 2019

That Andre Russell innings - as KKR scored 54 in their last 16 balls to win - distils why power hitting can make ground fielding, and smart running between the wickets, irrelevant in T20. Power hitting like that makes '1 percenters' irrelevant — Tim (@timwig) March 24, 2019

Give Andre Russell an Aadhar card before the worldcup and our middle order woes are sorted. — Ro✨ (@lndianCaptain) March 24, 2019

Andre Russell is the Lionel Messi of T20 Cricket. 3 in 1 player.



- Good Bowler

- Great Fielder

- Excellent Batsman



Unstoppable Game Changer! 🔥#IPL2019 — MANISH (@Manni_FCB) March 24, 2019

There's competition with humans but you can't compete with monsters like Andre Russell. SRH had that game in their pocket for 37 overs. Russell had 3 overs written for himself and won KKR the game. What. A. Match.. Unreal.. #KKRvSRH — Anas Khan (@AnasMagnificent) March 24, 2019