After a low-scoring start to the 12th edition Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell brought out the fireworks in the second match of the T20 tournament on Sunday.
Batting first at the Eden Gardens, last year’s runners-up SRH posted a healthy total of 181/3 in 20 overs thanks to Warner’s 85 off 53 balls. His 37th IPL half-century on Sunday meant he now has the most number of fifties in the tournament’s history.
Warner’s heroics, though, weren’t enough as Russell blasted an unbeaten 49 off 19 balls to help KKR steal a memorable victory with two balls to spare.
Warner, making a comeback after a one-year ban from international cricket, hit the ground running as KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to field.
The Australian put on a 118-run partnership for the first wicket with English wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, who perished for a well-compiled 39 off 35 deliveries. The left-handed opener, though, powered on and announced his comeback in emphatic fashion. His knock was studded with nine boundaries and three sixes.
Warner was severe against Kolkata’s two premier spinners - Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav - cutting and pulling them with characteristic disdain to set the tone for SRH.
The 32-year-old’s immediate return to form augurs well for the Australian cricket team as they prepare to defend their ICC World Cup crown in England.
His aggressive innings received a lot of plaudits on Twitter.
Russell roars
At the break, Hyderabad would’ve fancied their chances but Russel had other plans.
After Nitish Rana [68 off 47] and Robin Uthappa’s [35 off 37] useful contributions, it was a Russell show all the way.
KKR needed an improbable 53 runs to win from the last three overs. The West Indian all rounder smashed 40 runs from the 18th and 19th overs bowled by Siddarth Kaul and SRH skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar respectively.
Young Shubman Gill finished the formalities with two sixes in the final over by Bangladesh’s Shaib Al Hasan to hand the Knight Riders two points.
Understandably, Twitter was left awe-struck by Russel’s belligerent knock.