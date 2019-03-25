Yuvraj Singh’s cricketing future has been a topic of discussion for some years now but the 37-year-old said that he would be the first one to bid adieu when he feels that his time is up.

Out of national team’s scheme of things for good, Yuvraj has had poor track record in IPL but started on a bright note with a half-century for his latest franchise Mumbai Indians.

“When the time comes, I will be the first one to hang my boots,” Yuvraj told the reporters after MI’s 37-run defeat against Delhi Capitals in the IPL opener.

In his first appearance for Mumbai, Yuvraj scored 53 off 35 balls (5x4 and 3x6), and was the only home batsman to offer some resistance. He roll back the years, with his fluent hitting but fell in the 19th over to Kagiso Rabada seal the victory for Delhi.

However, India’s 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup hero did admit that at times he felt indecisive about carrying on. But when he introspected, he found that he still enjoys the game as he did when he was a junior player without the pressure of national selection.

“The last two years, have been up and down and I could not decide on what to do,” he said.

“The main thing for me was why I played the game when I started off. I played the game because I enjoyed playing cricket. When I enjoyed playing cricket, I was not playing for India. I was playing for U-14s and U-16s. So till the time, I enjoy playing cricket, I am going to play.”

The veteran left-hander spoke to Sachin Tendulkar, who could relate with his situation as to how he felt when he was at the business end of his career.

“I have been speaking to Sachin [Tendulkar] as well and he has gone through that time when he was 37-38-39 [and how he felt]. Talking to him makes things easier for me. And I am just playing because I enjoy playing cricket pretty much,” he signed off.

With PTI inputs.