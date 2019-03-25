Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is on track to recover from a shoulder injury he sustained during Mumbai Indians’ Indian Premier League opener against Delhi Capital.

“Bumrah is in Mumbai along with Team Physio Nitin Patel, continuing with the assessment. His recovery is on track and fortunately no sign of stress,” the franchise informed.

A vital cog in India’s World Cup plans, the pace ace landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while fielding off his own bowling during his side’s defeat against Delhi Daredevils at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, causing concern in the Indian camp.

India relies heavily on Bumrah, who has steadily earned the reputation of being the world’s best bowler at the death. The 24-year-old did not come out to bat in Sunday’s match, which added to the concerns about his injury.

“He [Bumrah] looks fine,” an official was quoted as saying earlier by PTI. “Last night, after the match, he was seen moving his hand without any stress.”

The Mumbai Indians physiotherapist Nitin Patel is still assessing him. Bumrah has “recovered well”, the Mumbai Indians team management had stated last night even though he did not come out to bat, presumably as a precaution.

The three-time champions face Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 28 next.