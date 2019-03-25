Kings XI Punjab captain R Ashwin stirred up the age-old debate over ‘Mankading’ as he dismissed Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end for backing up too much during the fifth match of Indian Premier League 2019 in Jaipur on Monday.

Buttler had to depart after a brilliant 69 off 43 when Ashwin, bowling his fourth over, whipped the bails off before delivering the ball and the England batsman was short of the crease.

Ashwin ran in to bowl, seemed to pause at the crease and then knocked the bails over. Buttler was clearly out of the crease and was declared out after the third umpire’s review. According to the rules, there was, of course, nothing wrong in what Ashwin did but the moment proved to be a instant source of controversy with Matthew Hayden, on air at the moment, blasting Ashwin.

And Buttler was absolutely livid walking back to the dugout.

The dismissal is referred to as Mankading, after former India all-rounder Vinoo Mankad. During the second test of the tour at Sydney Indian Mankad became a part of one never-ending controversy of world cricket that gave birth to a term called ‘Mankading’ when he dismissed Bill Brown at the non-striker’s end.

This is the second time in Twenty20 history a batsman has been dismissed run out at the non-striker’s end for backing up too far, the commentators informed on air. The first time was when Dwayne Smith running out Dwayne Bravo in 2013.