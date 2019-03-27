Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut rallied to shock world No 1 Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday and reach the quarter-finals of the Miami Open. This was the top seed’s second straight upset loss after the defeat against Philipp Kohlschreiber in the third round at Indian Wells and his second loss to Bautista Agut this season. The Spaniard had stunned him from a set and a break down in 209’s first tournament in Doha.
Djokovic, who won the Australian Open with a commanding win over Rafael Nadal, has not found the same inspiration at other events this year.
The defeat derailed his bid for a record seventh Miami Open ATP title, capping a disappointing March on US hardcourts, also known as the “Sunshine swing”.