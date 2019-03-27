India had a successful start to the 12th Asian Airgun Championship in Taoyuan, Taipei with two gold medals on Wednesday. India won both 10m air pistol mixed team gold in both juniors and seniors.

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary continued their stunning form as a team with the senior gold while national champion Esha Singh and Vijayveer Sidhu won the gold in juniors.

Exactly a month after winning an International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup stage gold, the pair of teen stars Bhaker and Chaudhary won another gold together, smashing the qualification world record in the process.

The pair shot a combined score of 784 in the qualification round, breaking the record set by Russians Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov at the European Championships five days back. They went on to win the five-team finals with a score of 484.8.

Hwang Seongeun and Kim Mose of Korea won silver with a score of 481.1 while Wu Chia Ying and Kou Kuan-Ting won bronze for the host country with a score of 413.3.

Singh and Sidhu put together a score of 478.5 in the final to go atop the podium, ahead of the pairs from Korea and Chinese Taipei.

The second Indian team of Anuradha and Abhishek Verma also reached the senior final, finishing fourth with a score of 372.1.