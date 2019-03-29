Roger Federer is not called ‘The Maestro’ for nothing. At 37, he still has the reflexes and finesse that has characterised his career.

And in case anyone has forgotten what it is like to see Federer’s almost magical touch on the tennis court, he served up a reminder in the Miami Open quarter-final against Kevin Anderson. En route a 6-0, 6-4 victory over his Wimbledon conqueror, Federer played an unbelievable rally that culminated in what might just go down as the point of the tournament.

From a baseline exchange to the swift volleys at the net and the deft winner, he was all over the tall South African in the “bagel” first set. So unexpected was the point that Federer himself had an incredulous smile on his face and raised his hand in an almost apology for the cheeky shot.

The Swiss came into the match with Anderson knowing the world No 7’s huge serve could be the difference at Hard Rock Stadium, just as it was in a dramatic five set, last eight encounter at Wimbledon last year.

Yet after a whirlwind first set, Federer had broken the Anderson serve three times and “bageled” his opponent, much to the delight of a packed house on center court.

It was the first time Anderson, 32, has ever lost a first set at ATP level to love. There were only 27 minutes on the clock when Federer, whose backhand slice in particular was causing Anderson all manner of problems, broke in the first game of the second.

After that, despite some resistance from Anderson, there really only ever looked like being one outcome.

Anderson refused to buckle and when he finally managed to get on the board by breaking the former world No 1’s serve. The remainder of the second set remained incredibly tight as Anderson relied on a serve that wasn’t firing consistently – a recent elbow problem which forced him out of Indian Wells this month appearing to hamper him at times.

But he remained dangerous enough to save five break points in an epic ninth game.

Federer, however, finally moved to within one service game of victory when Anderson hit long and was broken. The Swiss then served out to love as the clock showed one hour and 25 minutes.

The Swiss plays Canadian starlet Denis Shapovalov, 19, in what will be a first meeting between the pair on Friday for a place in Sunday’s final.