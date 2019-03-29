Striker Mandeep Singh continued his prolific form by scoring a brace as he and Varun Kumar scored a brace each in India’s 10-0 thrashing of Poland in their final league match of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh on Friday.

Already assured of a place in the final against Korea to be played on Saturday, the Indian hockey team scored goals almost at will. The five-time champions maintained their unbeaten streak in the tournament, collecting 13 points from five league matches with the help of four wins and a draw.

The second quarter was the most productive with the Indians finding the target four times. They were 6-0 up at the half time, before adding four more in the remaining 30 minutes.

Mandeep struck back-to-back goals in the 50th and 51st minutes to take his goal tally to seven in the tournament. The 24-year-old striker had scored a hat-trick in India’s 7-3 win over Canada on Wednesday.

Varun Kumar (18th and 25th) also struck twice while Vivek Prasad (1st), Sumit Kumar (7th), Surender Kumar (19th), Simranjeet Singh (29th), Nilankanta Sharma (36th) and Amit Rohitdas (55th) were the other goal-scorers for India.