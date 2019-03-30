Kidambi Srikanth reached his first BWF World Tour final in over an year as he got the better of China’s Huang Yuxiang 16-21, 21-14, 21-19 in an hour and four minutes in the semi-final at the India Open Super 500 badminton tournament in New Delhi on Saturday.

The world No 7 Indian went into the match as the favourite having held a 3-1 head-to-head record against the Chinese ranked 23 places below him in the world ranking. He will now face either former world No 1 Viktor Axelsen or compatriot P Kashyap in the summit clash.

It was the second come-from-behind win for Srikanth at India Open this year, after his quarter-final triumph against B Sai Praneeth. He was also stretched to three games in the opener.

The opening game of the first semi-final was a scratchy affair as both players struggled to control the flight of the shuttle and ended up playing the tosses mid court to the advantage of their opponent. It meant that anyone getting the first opportunity to attack won the point during the initial exchanges as Srikanth took an one-point advantage into the break.

But it was Huang who raised the level at 14-14, dominating the rallies with quick downward strokes to win six straight points. Srikanth managed to save two game points before a sliced drop sailed wide to hand the first game to the Chinese.

Srikanth was much more in control after the change of ends as he had the better opportunity to attack. The Indian made the most of it by racing to a 11-4 lead. And by the time Huang managed to get a hang of his game plan and stitched together a string of three consecutive points, his opponent had a sizeable 19-14 lead and a lucky net chord was enough to earn him a game point.

The former champion began the decider with the same confidence and though Huang had the advantage of playing from the better side of the court, it was the Indian who constructed the points better as he went into the break with a one point advantage.

But the final change of ends, saw Srikanth losing concentration as Huang went on the offensive and took a 12-15 lead in the decider. It was a lucky net chord that helped the Indian close the gap and the two rallies while trailing 17-18 set the match up for the local favourite.

Srikanth dominated both those rallies and even though Huang did well to stay in them for long, the Indian showed the patience to wait for an opportunity to finish the point. The Chinese did save a match point with a smart cross court return but the Indian had things under control, wrapping up the match second time of asking.