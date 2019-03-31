Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday night in the first Super Over of this 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. It was a thrilling contest that saw South African fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada stealing the spotlight at the end with an absolutely brilliant Super Over.
Batting first at the Feroz Shah Kotla, KKR got to 185/8 in their quota 20 overs thanks to yet another Andre Russell special.
The West Indian, who has been KKR’s standout performer with the bat so far this season, scored a blazing 28-ball 62 to help his team post a competitive score.
Russell’s innings was truly remarkable as he had walked out to the middle with his side in a tricky position at 61/5 at the start of the 10th over.
The right-hander went on to put together a 95-run partnership with skipper Dinesh Karthik [50 off 36] to bail his team out of a deep hole. His knock was studded with four boundaries and six huge sixes.
The hosts then rode on a fine performance by young Prithvi Shaw to match Kolkata’s score and get to 185/6 in 20 overs.
Shaw, who missed out on a richly deserved century when he got out on 99 off 55 balls, looked set to take his team over the line but some top-class bowling from Kuldeep Yadav ensured KKR remained in the match.
The regulation overs ended with both teams tied at the same score and a Super Over was needed for the first time this season. And from there on, it was all about Rabada.
Delhi batted first and a boundary by skipper Shreyas Iyer and a couple of twos from Rishabh Pant helped them get to 10/1 in their six balls. KKR would’ve fancied their chances at that time, considering the kind of form Dre Russ has been in. But Rabada had other plans.
The 23-year-old got hit for a four off the first ball but bowled an absolute peach to clean up Russell two balls later. It was a perfect yorker bowled at 147 kmph and Russell had no chance whatsoever.
Robin Uthappa and Karthik could then manage just three more runs of the remaining three deliveries and DC had emerged triumphant on a memorable night.
As expected, Twitter was left gasping for breath at the end of the dramatic match. From Russell to Shaw and Rabada, praise poured in for both teams from everywhere.