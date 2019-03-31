David Warner has announced his return to the Indian Premier League in some style and will be keen to continue the good show on his road to redemption when a confident Sunrisers Hyderabad take on a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

Despite Sanju Samson scoring an unbeaten 102 not out, Warner (69 off 37 balls) helped Sunrisers chase down a mammoth 199-run target for an impressive five-wicket win, their first of the season, in Hyderabad on Friday night in a high-scoring contest against Rajasthan Royals. It was also SRH’s highest run-chase in the IPL.

After the match, Warner claimed that it wasn’t the easiest of wickets to bat on and praised Samson for his efforts. He, however, said the conditions could be different on Sunday as it would be an afternoon start on possibly a different square.

The Aussie opener would be looking to make the most of the early start and put runs on the board again. For RCB, Umesh Yadav could be the key to dismissed Warner – the pacer has bowled 40 balls to the Aussie in the IPL and has dismissed the Australian thrice.

Besides Warner, Jonny Bairstow (45 off 28) and Vijay Shankar (35 off 15) batted well too. After Warner and Bairstow set up an ideal platform by adding 110 in the first 10 overs, Shankar continued in the same vein, not letting the momentum slip even once during the run chase.

In the end, Rashid Khan hit a four and a six off Jofra Archer’s successive balls to take Sunrisers home in 19 overs.

And come Sunday, Sunrisers batting unit would like to repeat the show against a RCB bowling unit low on confidence.

Virat Kohli and Co are yet to register a win from their two outings so far and they would be desperate to turn things around. But it won’t be easy for them as the Sunrisers will have the home advantage.

While RCB were all out for 70 in the first game against Chennai Super Kings, they failed to chase down 187 against Mumbai Indians at home. And, as has been repeatedly pointed out, if they want to do well, the RCB would need to look beyond captain Kohli and AB de Villiers.

After a good platform laid down by Kohli, De Villiers single-handedly kept the game alive till the last over against Mumbai Indians, scoring a brilliant 70 off 41 balls, but lack of support at the other end hampered the team’s chances. Post Kohli’s dismissal for 46, no other batsmen chipped in to support de Villers.

RCB must click as a batting unit if they want to post their first win of the season on Sunday.

When these two teams met in Hyderabad last season, RCB needed 12 runs off the final over in their chase of 147. Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded only five runs in an impressive display of death overs bowling. Come Sunday, Indian fans will also be keeping an eye on Kumar, who has struggled so far this season. Andre Russell and Samson took the Indian pacer to the cleaners in the death overs and he would look to put that right against RCB.

Head-to-head:

Overall : Matches – 12, Sunrisers Hyderabad – 7, Royal Challengers Bangalore – 5.

In Hyderabad : Matches – 6, Sunrisers Hyderabad – 5, Royal Challengers Bangalore – 1.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Colin de Grandhomme, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Akshdeep Nath, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee.

Match starts at 4pm (IST).