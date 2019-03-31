Royal Challengers Bangalore completed a hat-trick of defeats to start their Indian Premier League campaign as they went down by 118 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.
Replying to the hosts’ massive total of 231/1, Virat Kohli’s men could manage just 113 in 19.5 overs.
SRH rode on centuries from openers Jonny Bairstow [114 of 56] and David Warner [100 not out off 55] and a brilliant spell of 4/11 from Mohammad Nabi to get their second win of the season.
Sunday’s encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was a complete mismatch, with SRH outplaying RCB in every department of the game.
The Royal Challengers, who have never won the IPL, were expected to put up a better performance this year after remaining near the bottom of the table in most previous editions of the T20 tournament.
However, this year so far has been no different. In fact, it looks like the men in red are set to suffer an even more humiliating campaign. In their opening match this season, they had gotten all-out for a shocking 70 runs in a seven-wicket loss to defending champions Chennai Super Kings.
Twitter was abuzz with appreciation for Warner and Bairstow, firstly, but was later dominated by more jokes on RCB’s plight. Here’s a selection of the best reactions:
Ultimately, it was a chastening defeat for Kohli and Co.