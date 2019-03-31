Royal Challengers Bangalore completed a hat-trick of defeats to start their Indian Premier League campaign as they went down by 118 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Replying to the hosts’ massive total of 231/1, Virat Kohli’s men could manage just 113 in 19.5 overs.

SRH rode on centuries from openers Jonny Bairstow [114 of 56] and David Warner [100 not out off 55] and a brilliant spell of 4/11 from Mohammad Nabi to get their second win of the season.

Sunday’s encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was a complete mismatch, with SRH outplaying RCB in every department of the game.

The Royal Challengers, who have never won the IPL, were expected to put up a better performance this year after remaining near the bottom of the table in most previous editions of the T20 tournament.

However, this year so far has been no different. In fact, it looks like the men in red are set to suffer an even more humiliating campaign. In their opening match this season, they had gotten all-out for a shocking 70 runs in a seven-wicket loss to defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

Twitter was abuzz with appreciation for Warner and Bairstow, firstly, but was later dominated by more jokes on RCB’s plight. Here’s a selection of the best reactions:

“The 12 months have done me well,” says an exhausted Warner. Brilliant knock by Bairstow too. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) March 31, 2019

Loved the celebration of #Warner . Could very well be in the colours of #Australia or the whites during the Ashes. Just pure emotions from a man who’s absolutely enjoying playing cricket n scoring runs. Doesn’t matter the format or the stage. Simply brilliant. #SRHvsRCB #IPL2019 — RK (@RK_sports) March 31, 2019

Peoples who are happy after SRH innings



1. SRH fans

2. Warner Fans

3. Bairstow Fans

4. Gambhir#RCBvSRH #SRHvRCB — Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) March 31, 2019

David Warner scores a sensational century and is the second best batsman of the innings...Speaks volumes about Jonny Bairstow... #SRHvRCB — .... (@ynakg2) March 31, 2019

Ultimately, it was a chastening defeat for Kohli and Co.

Earth hour was meant to be last night. RCB decided to switch off today. 🙃 #SRHvRCB #CricbuzzLIVE — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) March 31, 2019

RCB distributing two points to every team..

#SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/F6RBcCXsQz — Nilesh Alone (@NileshAlone143) March 31, 2019

Breaking News:



RCB have been relegated to Karnataka Premier League. Bijapur Bulls to play IPL next season#IPL2019 #SRHvRCB #Fakingnews — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) March 31, 2019

What's Wrogn with RCB!? — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 31, 2019

Parthiv Patel walking out to open the batting in a 232 run chase. Just RCB things. — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) March 31, 2019

Things going all WROGN for #RCB here... — Hemant (@hemantbuch) March 31, 2019

They won't get close in terms of the total, but there's something of the 248-3 about this batting performance from Warner and Bairstow. Just chaos, complete loss of control from the bowling side; RCB look absolutely out of ideas. #IPL2019 #SRHvRCB — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) March 31, 2019

RCB fans on TL disappearing faster than Vijay Mallya #RCBvSRH — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) March 31, 2019

Kohli: We are playing at the IPL and not club cricket.



Bairstow: LOL

Warner: LOL

Nabi: LOL

Umpires: LOL — cricBC (@cricBC) March 31, 2019