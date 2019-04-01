India ended the 12th Asian Airgun Championships 2019 in Taiyuan, Taipei, with an overall tally of 25 medals including 16 gold, five silver and four bronze to completely dominate the championships.

On the concluding day of the championship on Monday, Yash Vardhan and Shreya Agrawal struck gold in the men’s and women’s junior 10m air rifle event respectively. They also won the team gold in the events with their respective partners to win three gold medals each at the championships. Varshan and Agarwal had combined to win the junior mixed team rifle event.

In the junior men’s 10m air rifle, India made a clean sweep of all medals with Keval Prajpati and Aishwary Tomar following Vardhan’s finals effort of 249.5 with silver and bronze medals for themselves. Prajapati shot 247.3 in the finals while Tomar ended with 226.1.

In the women’s event, Mehuli Ghosh added an individual bronze with a score of 228.3 in the final while Agarwal won gold with an impressive 252.5. Kavi Chakkaravarthy was fourth individually but combined with Agarwal and Ghosh to land a team gold for herself.

Throughout the championship, both the senior and junior teams performed equally admirably to win all but two gold medals on offer.

Indian shooting’s next assignment is scheduled for Al Ain in the UAE where the ISSF Shotgun World Cup stage two begins from 5 April.