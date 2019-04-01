Roger Federer jumped up one spot to fourth in the ATP rankings released on Monday after capturing his 101st career title with his victory over John Isner in Miami.

The Swiss great switched places with Austria’s Dominic Thiem, who had briefly climbed to fourth after defeating Federer in the final at Indian Wells two weeks ago.

Rising Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas moved up to a career best of eighth, while Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov cracked the top 20 for the first time following his run to the Miami semi-finals.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, 18, soared 24 places to 33rd after matching compatriot Shapovalov’s run to the last four in Florida before losing to defending champion Isner.

Novak Djokovic remains comfortably clear at the top despite crashing out in the last 16 in Miami, with Rafael Nadal still well ahead of third-ranked Alexander Zverev as the Spaniard targets a return from injury for the clay-court season.

Halep closes in on Osaka

Simona Halep cut the gap to world number one Naomi Osaka in the WTA rankings on Monday after the Romanian made the semi-finals at the Miami Open last week.

French Open champion Halep, who last held the top spot in January, would have returned to the summit had she reached the final in Florida following Osaka’s early exit.

Halep reduced Osaka’s lead to 239 points and moved above Petra Kvitova after the Czech fell to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty in the last eight.

Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit climbed to a best of 14th as she jumped five places following her run to the semi-finals.

ATP rankings on April 1, 2019

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,070 [Points]

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,725

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,040

4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,590 (+1)

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,765 (-1)

6. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,200

7. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,115

8. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,240 (+2)

9. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 3,225 (-1)

10. John Isner (USA) 3,085 (-1)

WTA rankings on April 1, 2019

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,021

2. Simona Halep (ROM) 5,782 (+1)

3. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 5,645 (-1)

4. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,580 (+3)

5. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5,165 (-1)

6. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,050 (+2)

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,020 (-2)

8. Sloane Stephens (USA) 4,287 (-2)

9. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 4,275 (+2)

10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,595 (-1)