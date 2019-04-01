India won an impressive seven gold, five silver and one bronze medal in the recently concluded Asian Rowing Indoor Championship in Thailand.

The event, which took place over six days and ended on Sunday, saw India winning medals in the men, women and juniors category, with a total of eight rowers from the country finishing on the podium, according to the details provided by Rowing Federation of India.

Among the gold medallists were Parminder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Shagandeep Singh, Avinash Kaur, Pratik Gupta, and Mrunmayee Nilesh Salgaonkar.

Among the silver medallists were Navneet Kaur, Mayurakshi Mukherjee, Parminder Singh, Balwinder Singh, and Mrunmayee Nilesh Salgaonkar.

The bronze medal was bagged by Navneet Kaur and Mayurakshi Mukherjee.