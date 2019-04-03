Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2019 fate looks familiarly despondent after the Virat Kohli-led side crashed to their fourth straight defeat on Tuesday.
England’s Jos Buttler made 59 and Rahul Tripathi hit the winning runs with a six from the penultimate ball as Rajasthan Royals made 164/3 to secure their first win of the season by seven wickets.
It was the same old story of poor batting, dropped catches in the field and questionable decisions from the team management. While India top the Test rankings and Kohli is the leading batsman, he has become increasingly frustrated at his side’s Indian Premier League performances.
RCB has never won the IPL title and are now rock bottom in the eight-team league – the only outfit without a win. As expected, twitter had a field day with a flurry of memes and jibes at the beleaguered Bangalore team’s expense. Here’s a selection of the funniest.
But on the bright side....