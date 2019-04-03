Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL 2019 fate looks familiarly despondent after the Virat Kohli-led side crashed to their fourth straight defeat on Tuesday.

England’s Jos Buttler made 59 and Rahul Tripathi hit the winning runs with a six from the penultimate ball as Rajasthan Royals made 164/3 to secure their first win of the season by seven wickets.

It was the same old story of poor batting, dropped catches in the field and questionable decisions from the team management. While India top the Test rankings and Kohli is the leading batsman, he has become increasingly frustrated at his side’s Indian Premier League performances.

RCB has never won the IPL title and are now rock bottom in the eight-team league – the only outfit without a win. As expected, twitter had a field day with a flurry of memes and jibes at the beleaguered Bangalore team’s expense. Here’s a selection of the funniest.

RCB have now reached a level where their 2008 side which had the smashing top 5 of Jaffer, Kallis, Dravid, Misbah and Chanderpaul would be an actual improvement. — Nitin Sundar (@knittins) April 2, 2019

RCB supporters should scale down their expectations tbh.

Rather than chanting Ee Sala cup namde, they should say 'Ae Sala ek match to jeet e de' 😭😭😭 — Space ka Chowkidar 🌚 (@Bholapun) April 2, 2019

Kohli: We are playing IPL not club Cricket!

RCB Team: Hold our beers#ipl2019 — cricBC (@cricBC) April 2, 2019

Bhai me to South Africa se hoon, ye sab to chalta rehta hai tension mat le. pic.twitter.com/LrOLsXDmhS — डी.के. (@itsdhruvism) April 2, 2019

RCB fans : Losing streak khatam hoga?



Kohli : pic.twitter.com/njVdkSaWIu — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 2, 2019

Most useless poll of IPL. pic.twitter.com/MzReJechjQ — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 2, 2019

*Win matches and qualify for play-offs*

RCB: pic.twitter.com/2XzSQRU5r9 — Dr. Hanni Billu aka Professor HULK-AT (@SavageRaptor7) April 2, 2019

We are RCB fan..and we never want touch this type of trophies...we play only on world cup...bc pic.twitter.com/tBRL0DIw2N — Siwa Jilakara (@JilakaraSiwa) April 3, 2019

RCB Team to their fans after 4 consecutive loss . pic.twitter.com/DiCQdlxjFR — Zaid Wazi🇮🇳 (@Being_Zaid_Wazi) April 3, 2019

Kohli in 2050: we will win ipl next season pic.twitter.com/brsZg6gRdA — rohitswarrior1 (@The_Sleigher) April 2, 2019

I think RCB team exists only for the memes — Gajodhar Singh Cool (@gajodharsingh69) April 2, 2019

